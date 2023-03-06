The No. 6 seed McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) will head into the Southland Tournament against the No. 7 seed New Orleans Privateers (8-19) on Monday at The Legacy Center, beginning at 2:30 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

New Orleans vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers' 60.7 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 69.2 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 6-6 when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.
  • New Orleans is 4-2 when it scores more than 69.2 points.
  • The 64.5 points per game the Cowgirls average are the same as the Privateers allow.
  • McNeese has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
  • McNeese has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Nicholls W 88-73 Lakefront Arena
2/25/2023 @ Lamar W 62-61 Montagne Center
3/1/2023 @ McNeese L 68-56 The Legacy Center
3/6/2023 McNeese - The Legacy Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.