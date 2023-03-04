Saturday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with LSU coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 4.

The Lady Tigers head into this game on the heels of an 83-66 win over Georgia on Friday.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

LSU vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

  • Prediction: LSU 74, Tennessee 69

LSU Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on January 30, the Lady Tigers defeated the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 15) in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-68.
  • The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
  • LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 23) on February 16
  • 83-66 over Georgia (No. 42) on March 3
  • 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on February 2
  • 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23
  • 74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on February 26

LSU Performance Insights

  • The Lady Tigers' +793 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 57.3 per contest (31st in college basketball).
  • Offensively, LSU is tallying 77.3 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (84.7 points per game) is 7.4 PPG higher.
  • At home, the Lady Tigers are posting 10.9 more points per game (88.1) than they are away from home (77.2).
  • LSU gives up 53.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 63.2 in road games.
  • The Lady Tigers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 78.1 points a contest compared to the 84.7 they've averaged this season.

