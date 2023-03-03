Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (33-30) and New Orleans Pelicans (31-32) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Jordan Poole and Jonas Valanciunas are players to watch for the Warriors and Pelicans, respectively.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans were victorious in their previous game versus the Trail Blazers, 121-110, on Wednesday. Brandon Ingram starred with 40 points, plus six boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 40 6 5 2 0 1 CJ McCollum 24 7 7 0 0 2 Jaxson Hayes 15 4 3 2 2 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in rebounding (9.7 per game), and averages 14.2 points and 1.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Pelicans receive 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.

Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pelicans get 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 26.9 4.2 3.8 0.4 0.0 1.5 CJ McCollum 18.0 3.3 5.4 0.6 0.2 1.9 Jonas Valančiūnas 9.9 8.1 1.7 0.1 0.2 0.0 Trey Murphy III 13.4 3.4 1.3 0.8 0.3 2.4 Herbert Jones 7.1 4.4 2.4 1.5 0.6 0.4

