LSU vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lady Tigers earned a 74-59 win over Mississippi State.
LSU vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
LSU vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 71, Georgia 63
LSU Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Tigers defeated the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the No. 15 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-68 on January 30, it was their season's best victory.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).
- LSU has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 24) on February 16
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 37) on February 2
- 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23
- 74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on February 26
- 79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 19
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +776 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.8 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 57 per contest (29th in college basketball).
- LSU's offense has been less effective in SEC action this season, putting up 77.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 84.8 PPG.
- The Lady Tigers average 88.1 points per game in home games, compared to 77.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.9 points per contest.
- At home, LSU is surrendering 9.5 fewer points per game (53.7) than away from home (63.2).
- The Lady Tigers have been putting up 77.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 84.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
