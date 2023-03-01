SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the SE Louisiana Lions (18-9) versus the Houston Christian Huskies (11-17) at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Lions won their most recent outing 67-50 against McNeese on Saturday.
SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 64, Houston Christian 55
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- When the Lions beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked No. 161 in our computer rankings, on January 12 by a score of 53-46, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- SE Louisiana has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on February 4
- 84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 257) on December 13
- 46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on January 21
- 66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on February 18
- 72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on February 2
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 62.6 points per game (234th in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per outing (12th in college basketball). They have a +214 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.
- SE Louisiana scores fewer points in conference action (60.8 per game) than overall (62.6).
- At home the Lions are scoring 68.6 points per game, 10.9 more than they are averaging away (57.7).
- At home SE Louisiana is conceding 48.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than it is away (59.9).
- Over their past 10 games, the Lions are posting 65.6 points per contest, 3.0 more than their season average (62.6).
