Wednesday's game features the McNeese Cowgirls (10-18) and the New Orleans Privateers (8-18) matching up at The Legacy Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for McNeese according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Cowgirls enter this contest on the heels of a 67-50 loss to SE Louisiana on Saturday.

McNeese vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

McNeese vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 66, New Orleans 65

McNeese Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cowgirls took down the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 75-67 on February 4.

McNeese has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on January 26

69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on January 14

65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 23

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on January 5

76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

McNeese Performance Insights