UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-18) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 28.
The Warhawks enter this matchup on the heels of a 77-63 loss to Appalachian State on Friday.
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 64
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- The Warhawks captured their best win of the season on January 7, when they beat the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers, who rank No. 209 in our computer rankings, 73-71.
- Based on the RPI, the Red Wolves have 10 losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UL Monroe is 3-11 (.214%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.
UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260) on December 29
- 69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on December 19
- 69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 335) on January 28
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks' -201 scoring differential (being outscored by seven points per game) is a result of putting up 64.9 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (333rd in college basketball).
- UL Monroe has averaged 0.3 fewer points in Sun Belt play (64.6) than overall (64.9).
- The Warhawks average 69.2 points per game at home, and 59.7 away.
- At home, UL Monroe allows 66.7 points per game. Away, it allows 78.2.
- The Warhawks are putting up 65 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.9.
