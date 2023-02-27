Stars vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (31-16-12) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (23-31-5) on February 27 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SNP, and SN1.
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SNP, and SN1
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-280)
|Canucks (+235)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 23-15 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -280 or shorter.
- The Stars have a 73.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 25 of 59 games this season.
Stars vs. Canucks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|188 (16th)
|Goals
|196 (11th)
|151 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|234 (31st)
|40 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (8th)
|31 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (31st)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In Dallas' past 10 contests, it went over once.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 3.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 188 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 151 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +37 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
