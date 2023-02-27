Southern vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-13) and Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-22) matching up at Al Lawson Center has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.
The Lady Jaguars took care of business in their last matchup 58-40 against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.
Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Southern vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 66, Florida A&M 57
Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaguars defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers in a 69-52 win on February 11. It was their signature win of the season.
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-40 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 271) on February 25
- 65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 271) on January 9
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 276) on January 14
- 54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on February 18
- 65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on January 28
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars have a -137 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 56.5 points per game, 329th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 109th in college basketball.
- In SWAC action, Southern has averaged 3.1 more points (59.6) than overall (56.5) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Jaguars are putting up more points at home (64.7 per game) than away (51.4).
- At home, Southern concedes 56.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 65.1.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Jaguars are posting 59.3 points per contest, 2.8 more than their season average (56.5).
