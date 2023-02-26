The LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

LSU vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 72 points per game are 15 more points than the 57 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

When Mississippi State allows fewer than 85.1 points, it is 19-8.

Mississippi State is 20-5 when it scores more than 57 points.

The Lady Tigers average 27.2 more points per game (85.1) than the Bulldogs give up (57.9).

LSU has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 57.9 points.

LSU's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 72 points.

The Lady Tigers are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (40.9%).

The Bulldogs make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

