Saturday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (16-11) taking on the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-61 victory for Tulane, so expect a tight matchup.

Their last time out, the Green Wave won on Saturday 65-54 over Cincinnati.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 63, East Carolina 61

Tulane Schedule Analysis

On February 15, the Green Wave registered their best win of the season, a 52-50 victory over the SMU Mustangs, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tulane is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 108) on December 7

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 128) on January 21

69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 128) on February 12

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 131) on January 11

71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 184) on December 21

Tulane Performance Insights