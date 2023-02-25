Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) facing off at Moore Gymnasium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 62-60 win for Bethune-Cookman according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Jaguars are coming off of a 54-50 win against Grambling in their last outing on Saturday.
Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 62, Southern 60
Southern Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Jaguars beat the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats 65-63 on January 9.
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on February 11
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on January 14
- 54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on February 18
- 65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 291) on January 28
- 56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 311) on November 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -155 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.4 points per game (328th in college basketball), and give up 62.6 per contest (130th in college basketball).
- In SWAC games, Southern has averaged 3.3 more points (59.7) than overall (56.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Jaguars are scoring 64.7 points per game, 13.8 more than they are averaging away (50.9).
- Southern allows 56.4 points per game at home, and 66.8 away.
- The Lady Jaguars are posting 59.4 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is three more than their average for the season (56.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.