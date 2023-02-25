New Orleans vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (17-10) and the New Orleans Privateers (7-18) matching up at Montagne Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-55 win for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Privateers head into this game following an 88-73 victory against Nicholls on Thursday.
New Orleans vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
New Orleans vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 70, New Orleans 55
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- The Privateers captured their signature win of the season on January 28, when they took down the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 142 in our computer rankings, 59-42.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, New Orleans is 6-12 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on January 5
- 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 21
- 65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on February 11
- 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on November 14
- 83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 355) on February 9
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -145 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.8 points per game (266th in college basketball), and allow 66.6 per outing (243rd in college basketball).
- In conference play, New Orleans is scoring more points (62.7 per game) than it is overall (60.8) in 2022-23.
- The Privateers average 63 points per game at home, and 59.1 on the road.
- New Orleans concedes 60.3 points per game at home, and 71.6 away.
- The Privateers have played better offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 66.1 points per contest, 5.3 more than their season average of 60.8.
