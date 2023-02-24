The UL Monroe Warhawks (11-19, 7-10 Sun Belt) will try to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-19, 3-14 Sun Belt) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM UL Monroe (-5.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UL Monroe (-4.5) 129 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico UL Monroe (-5.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has put together a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 12 out of the Warhawks' 27 games this season have hit the over.
  • Arkansas State has compiled an 11-15-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Red Wolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 27 times this season.

