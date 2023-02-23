How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (28-31) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (30-29) on February 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pelicans vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Watch Raptors vs. Pelicans with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pelicans Stats Insights
- New Orleans has put together a 17-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fourth.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.9 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 112.5 the Raptors allow.
- New Orleans has put together a 26-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up more points per game at home (115.5) than on the road (114.3), and also allow fewer points at home (110.2) than away (116.9).
- New Orleans is allowing fewer points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (116.9).
- At home the Pelicans are picking up 25.4 assists per game, 0.7 less than away (26.1).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Questionable
|Groin
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Dyson Daniels
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.