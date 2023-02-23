Thursday's game at Thomas Assembly Center has the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-10) matching up with the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-11) at 7:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 68-65 win for Louisiana Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Lady Techsters head into this game after an 83-79 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Western Kentucky 65

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters notched their best win of the season on January 5, when they grabbed a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisiana Tech is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

The Lady Techsters have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

71-52 over George Washington (No. 157) on November 27

83-79 on the road over Charlotte (No. 194) on February 18

81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on January 11

57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 197) on February 16

62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 198) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights