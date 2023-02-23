Josh Richardson and the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Richardson, in his last game (February 15 loss against the Lakers) posted eight points and two steals.

In this article we will break down Richardson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.3 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.9 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.0 PRA -- 17.3 18.5 PR 10.5 14.1 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Raptors

The Pelicans rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Raptors give up 112.5 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per game, the Raptors are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have given up 26 per game, 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 31 14 7 3 2 3 1 11/2/2022 20 10 1 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.