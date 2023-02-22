Wednesday's game that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-12) against the Texas State Bobcats (19-8) at Cajundome has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-59 in favor of Louisiana. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 69-59 loss to Arkansas State in their last outing on Saturday.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 61, Texas State 59

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Ragin' Cajuns' signature victory of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings. The Ragin' Cajuns claimed the 55-48 home win on November 7.

Louisiana has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 157) on January 7

61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on January 19

68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on January 26

54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on November 27

60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 201) on November 25

Louisiana Performance Insights