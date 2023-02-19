The Florida Gators (14-12) will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers score an average of 85.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 68.3 the Gators allow to opponents.

When LSU gives up fewer than 69 points, it is 21-0.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, LSU is 22-0.

The Gators average 69 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 55.8 the Lady Tigers allow.

When Florida puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 13-9.

Florida is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 85.1 points.

The Gators are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (34.5%).

LSU Schedule