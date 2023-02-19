Sunday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) versus the Florida Gators (14-12) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of LSU, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 69-60 victory against Ole Miss.

LSU vs. Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Florida 61

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win of the season came against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 14), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers captured the 76-68 home win on January 30.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 25) on January 23

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 16

79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 42) on January 19

69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 42) on December 29

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 45) on February 2

LSU Performance Insights