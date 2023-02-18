Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (17-9) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-19) squaring off at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southern Miss, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

Their last time out, the Warhawks lost 57-46 to Louisiana on Thursday.

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 71, UL Monroe 57

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks' best win this season came in a 73-71 victory over the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers on January 7.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Warhawks are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

UL Monroe has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins

81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 276) on December 29

69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 284) on December 19

69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 344) on January 28

UL Monroe Performance Insights