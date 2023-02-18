Southern vs. Grambling: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Grambling Tigers (17-8, 10-3 SWAC) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Southern Jaguars (13-13, 9-4 SWAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grambling vs. Southern matchup.
Southern vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Southern vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grambling Moneyline
|Southern Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grambling (-2.5)
|138
|-140
|+120
|PointsBet
|Grambling (-2.5)
|137.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Grambling (-2.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
Southern vs. Grambling Betting Trends
- Southern is 16-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Jaguars have an ATS record of 7-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
- Grambling has compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of nine out of the Tigers' 23 games this season have hit the over.
