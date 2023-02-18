The Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-16, 5-9 Southland) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-5 Southland) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Stopher Gym. The game airs on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Nicholls State has compiled an 8-12-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Colonels' 21 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Incarnate Word is 15-9-0 ATS this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 24 times this season.

