The Minnesota Wild (28-21-5) take on the Dallas Stars (30-14-11) at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Wild were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their last outing, while the Stars are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Stars have put up a 4-2-4 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 26 total goals (three power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 9.4%) while conceding 21 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Friday's game.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)

Stars (-110) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.2)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 30-14-11 record this season and are 4-11-15 in games that have needed overtime.

Dallas has earned 19 points (5-4-9) in its 18 games decided by one goal.

In seven games this season when the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-5-1).

When Dallas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 14 points (4-2-6 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 34 games, earning 54 points from those contests.

This season, Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal in 15 games has a record of 8-2-5 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 17-8-4 (38 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Stars finished 10-6-7 in those contests (27 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 24th 2.89 Goals Scored 3.29 12th 11th 2.85 Goals Allowed 2.55 2nd 18th 31.4 Shots 32.1 16th 9th 30.2 Shots Allowed 31.1 14th 8th 23.8% Power Play % 23.6% 9th 9th 81.1% Penalty Kill % 83.9% 2nd

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.