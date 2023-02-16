Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-10) and Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-19) matching up at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M-CC, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Colonels are coming off of a 90-52 loss to SE Louisiana in their most recent game on Saturday.
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 70, Nicholls 57
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals on the road on January 12 by a score of 80-74.
- The Lady Colonels have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (seven).
- Nicholls has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (11).
Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 13
- 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on November 26
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Lady Colonels' -360 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.4 points per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per outing (341st in college basketball).
- Nicholls is averaging 59.4 points per game this year in conference action, which is 2 more points per game than its season average (57.4).
- The Lady Colonels are putting up 60.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 53 points per contest.
- Nicholls is ceding 70.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (74.8).
- The Lady Colonels' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 61.6 points per contest compared to the 57.4 they've averaged this year.
