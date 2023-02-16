McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the McNeese Cowgirls (9-15) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-63 based on our computer prediction, with McNeese coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 16.
The Cowgirls fell in their last matchup 65-59 against New Orleans on Saturday.
McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction
- Prediction: McNeese 66, Incarnate Word 63
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Cowgirls beat the Houston Christian Huskies at home on January 14 by a score of 69-54.
- McNeese has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 26
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 5
- 77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 19
- 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 21
- 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 14
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls average 65.8 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 70 per contest (308th in college basketball). They have a -100 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.2 points per game.
- McNeese's points-per-game average in Southland matchups (65.8 per game) equals its season average.
- Offensively the Cowgirls have fared better at home this year, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 59.8 per game in road games.
- McNeese is surrendering 65.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73.9).
- On offense, the Cowgirls have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 65.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.
