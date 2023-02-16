The LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) after victories in 15 straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 70.9 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 55.7 the Lady Tigers allow.

Ole Miss has a 20-5 record when giving up fewer than 85.8 points.

Ole Miss is 20-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.

The Lady Tigers put up 85.8 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 54.7 the Rebels allow.

LSU is 23-1 when scoring more than 54.7 points.

LSU's record is 20-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 47.7% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.

The Rebels make 38.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule