Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (15-11) taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-18) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-52 victory for heavily favored Louisiana.
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 58-48 victory against South Alabama in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 74, UL Monroe 52
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ragin' Cajuns picked up their signature win of the season on November 7, a 55-48 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Warhawks are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 64th-most losses.
Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on January 19
- 60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 25
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 26
- 65-51 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 28
- 54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 27
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have a +27 scoring differential, putting up 58.7 points per game (299th in college basketball) and conceding 57.7 (40th in college basketball).
- Louisiana scores more in conference action (62.5 points per game) than overall (58.7).
- At home the Ragin' Cajuns are putting up 62.6 points per game, 4.6 more than they are averaging away (58.0).
- At home Louisiana is giving up 53.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is away (61.4).
- Over their past 10 games, the Ragin' Cajuns are averaging 65.0 points per game, 6.3 more than their season average (58.7).
