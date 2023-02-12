Tulane vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (13-11) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-7) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Tulane taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 12.
The Green Wave's last outing was a 69-61 loss to Wichita State on Thursday.
Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tulane vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 70, Tulsa 65
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- The Green Wave's best victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Green Wave secured the 64-50 road win on January 17.
- Tulane has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 92) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 21
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on January 11
- 71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on December 21
- 67-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and conceding 60.9 per contest, 87th in college basketball) and have a +193 scoring differential.
- Tulane scores fewer points in conference play (58.7 per game) than overall (68.9).
- The Green Wave are putting up more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (64.1).
- At home Tulane is conceding 55.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than it is away (68.0).
- The Green Wave have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 58.5 points per contest, 10.4 fewer points their than season average of 68.9.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.