The Northwestern State Demons (17-8, 9-3 Southland) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-14, 7-4 Southland) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

This season, the Demons have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.

Northwestern State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Demons are the 283rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 275th.

The Demons put up 74.9 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 71.4 the Lions give up.

When Northwestern State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 13-2.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern State puts up 77.7 points per game in home games, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of four points per contest.

In home games, the Demons are allowing 8.3 fewer points per game (67.6) than on the road (75.9).

Northwestern State is draining 9.9 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 3.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (9 threes per game, 36.1% three-point percentage).

Northwestern State Schedule