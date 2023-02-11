FAU Arena is where the Florida Atlantic Owls (23-2, 13-1 C-USA) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-11, 6-7 C-USA) will match up on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Cobe Williams is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: FAU Arena

FAU Arena Location: Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech's Last Game

In its previous game, Louisiana Tech lost to the Florida International on Thursday, 66-62. Its top scorer was Williams with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cobe Williams 16 5 2 2 0 2 Kaleb Stewart 13 4 2 1 1 4 Isaiah Crawford 11 6 4 4 1 2

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.0 per game), and produces 12.5 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Bulldogs receive 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Keaston Willis.

Jordan Crawford gets the Bulldogs 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kenny Hunter gives the Bulldogs 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)