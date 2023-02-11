Louisiana vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-11) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (6-18) at Mitchell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Louisiana, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Ragin' Cajuns' last game on Thursday ended in a 65-59 loss to JMU.
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 71, South Alabama 56
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ragin' Cajuns captured their best win of the season on November 7, a 55-48 home victory.
- The Jaguars have tied for the 202nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).
Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on January 19
- 60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 25
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 26
- 65-51 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 28
- 54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 58.8 points per game (300th in college basketball) while allowing 58.1 per outing (44th in college basketball). They have a +17 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Louisiana has put up 62.8 points per game in Sun Belt action, and 58.8 overall.
- At home, the Ragin' Cajuns score 62.6 points per game. On the road, they average 58.0.
- In 2022-23 Louisiana is allowing 9.0 fewer points per game at home (53.7) than away (62.7).
- The Ragin' Cajuns are putting up 66.3 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 7.5 more than their average for the season (58.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.