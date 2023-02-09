Thursday's game at The Legacy Center has the SE Louisiana Lions (13-8) squaring off against the McNeese Cowgirls (9-13) at 6:00 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for SE Louisiana, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Lions' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 59-51 victory over Texas A&M-CC.

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 68, McNeese 62

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

On February 4, the Lions claimed their best win of the season, a 59-51 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 220) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, SE Louisiana is 9-3 (.750%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on January 12

63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 5

78-68 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on November 11

72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 2

84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on December 13

SE Louisiana Performance Insights