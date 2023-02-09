New Orleans vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Stopher Gym has the New Orleans Privateers (4-16) squaring off against the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-17) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-63 victory for New Orleans, so expect a tight matchup.
The Privateers dropped their last outing 50-45 against Incarnate Word on Saturday.
New Orleans vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
New Orleans vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 65, Nicholls 64
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Privateers took down the SE Louisiana Lions at home on January 28 by a score of 59-42.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, New Orleans is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.
New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 228) on January 5
- 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 21
- 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on November 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers have a -167 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.7 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, and are giving up 65.1 per outing to rank 207th in college basketball.
- New Orleans has averaged 0.7 fewer points in Southland games (56) than overall (56.7).
- At home the Privateers are scoring 60 points per game, six more than they are averaging away (54).
- At home New Orleans is giving up 59 points per game, 11 fewer points than it is away (70).
- The Privateers are posting 55.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is one fewer point than their average for the season (56.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.