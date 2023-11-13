How Fast Does Semaglutide Work for Weight Loss?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rejuvime Medical and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rejuvime Medical, visit [website].

If you’re interested in losing weight and have tried exercise and dieting without success, chances are you’ve heard of celebrities and influencers using diabetes drugs for weight loss. Initially used for insulin management, these drugs made a splash when patients diagnosed as obese shed up to 30% of their weight after using them.

The active ingredient in these is semaglutide, which Rejuvime Medical offers in a compounded form to optimize your metabolism and boost weight loss. Even though the brand names are familiar to most people, semaglutide remains relatively unknown. We’ve put together this guide to help you understand what semaglutide is, how it works, how fast it works, and if you can benefit.

What Is Semaglutide?

Semaglutide is a versatile medication used to tackle weight loss and manage insulin for both diabetics and individuals diagnosed with obesity. It mimics the body’s natural appetite-suppressing hormone, which can help curb hunger pangs. Semaglutide also helps regulate blood sugar levels, keeping them stable.

What Does Compounding Mean?

Compounding involves mixing and altering drugs, customizing them for patients with specific needs—for example, someone allergic to a medication ingredient might require a reformulated version. Our proprietary compounded semaglutide with vitamin B12 is available for a fraction of the cost of the name brand drugs.

How Does Semaglutide Work?

People using semaglutide eat less and feel fuller when they do eat. Semaglutide does this by targeting an area in the brain (called GLP-1 receptors) that helps regulate your appetite and how much you eat. It closely mimics a natural hormone in the body called incretin, which is made primarily in our digestive tract. Semaglutide:

· Targets the brain centers that regulate appetite, especially after eating, which may help you eat less.

· Slows down how quickly the stomach empties, which makes you feel fuller for longer.

Studies show that semaglutide helps people lose weight and keep it off for over a year with continued use.

How Long Does It Take To Lose Weight With Semaglutide?

Each person’s situation is unique, and it’s challenging to offer a specific timeline once you start semaglutide injections for weight loss. You might start seeing changes within a few weeks, while others might take a bit longer. It all depends on your body, lifestyle, and commitment to the process.

It usually takes several months to see the full effects because you’ll start treatment on a lower dose. We slowly increase the dose to help lessen stomach side effects like nausea and diarrhea. It typically takes about 17 weeks to reach your final maintenance dose of semaglutide.

Studies show that, on average, adults using semaglutide lost about 35 pounds—about 15% of their body weight. In contrast, 31% of people using a placebo lost about 6 pounds, or about 2.5% of their body weight. The key to success is consistency. Stick to your prescribed dosage, maintain a healthy diet, and get moving with regular exercise.

Am I a Good Candidate for Semaglutide?

Adults with a body mass index higher than 30 (or 27 if they have a weight-related medical condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol levels) can benefit from semaglutide injections. You can take our quiz to understand better if you’re a good candidate.

What Are the Side Effects of Semaglutide?

Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, and constipation, which affects about 25% of patients. You can manage these side effects with dosage adjustments. Most patients believe these side effects are worth the weight loss benefits of semaglutide.

Do You Take Semaglutide for Life?

People taking semaglutide to treat obesity should consider it a long-term treatment. That’s not to say everyone takes semaglutide for their entire lives. Semaglutide and other drugs that promote weight loss should always be coupled with lifestyle changes, like eating a healthy diet and exercising more. If you stop taking the medication, your healthy lifestyle will help keep your weight off.

Making Lifestyle Changes

Embracing a healthier lifestyle is essential when you start taking semaglutide.

Here are a few tips:

Consume a balanced diet. Focus on nutrient-rich foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins. Cut back—or even eliminate—processed snacks.

Stay active. The best way to do this is to choose an exercise you enjoy. It might be hiking, dancing, swimming, or hitting the gym. Regular exercise improves your overall well-being, including your mental health.

Get plenty of sleep. Studies show lack of sleep can lead to weight gain. Try to sleep for 7 to 9 hours nightly.

Keep a positive outlook. A good attitude can help you through the more challenging times of your weight-loss journey. Be kind to yourself and celebrate even small successes.

Schedule an Evaluation

If you’re looking in the Baton Rouge or New Orleans area for a semaglutide provider, our hormone specialists provide personalized care and can evaluate if you’re a good candidate for this breakthrough treatment. You can start by requesting a free consultation using the online form or by calling us at (866) 230-6275 to schedule an appointment at one of our clinics.