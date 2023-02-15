Cardiologist’s Tips for Staying Heart-Healthy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner, visit https://www.ochsner.org/cardio.

Small changes in your daily life can make a big difference in your long-term health. In honor of February being recognized as American Heart Month, Ochsner Baton Rouge cardiologist Desiree’ Dawson, MD, outlines a few steps you can take to stay heart-healthy. To schedule a virtual or in-person cardiology appointment, visit https://www.ochsner.org/cardio.