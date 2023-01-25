NICU Nurse Carries Gift of Life as Surrogate for Couple

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Medical Center, visit https://www.ochsner.org/

As a NICU nurse at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge, Olivia Lustig, RN, cares for precious newborns at their most vulnerable state on a daily basis. When Savannah and Mason Kent experienced the devastating heartbreak of losing their first child, Olivia did the same for them, volunteering to become their surrogate.

