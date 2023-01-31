Professional Marathon Runner Rescued by Life-Saving Cardiology Procedure

Sponsored - Adam MacDowell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was on a routine morning run when he experienced a strange sensation in his upper chest that stopped him in his tracks. As a former professional marathon runner, he knew something was not right. A visit to Ochsner uncovered that at only 42 years old, and with no family history, Adam had two life-threatening blockages in his heart. Adam’s cardiology team, led by Dr. Bahij Khuri, performed an emergency stenting procedure, successfully clearing the blockages. After a full recovery, Adam is back to running seven miles each morning.

