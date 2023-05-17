Why Having a Stroke is One of the Most Preventable Conditions

Why Having a Stroke is One of the Most Preventable Conditions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Health, visit https://www.ochsner.org/

A stroke can happen to anyone at any age, but it doesn’t necessarily have to. As we observe National Stroke Awareness Month, Ochsner Baton Rouge’s LaToya Cameron, NP, explains the small steps you can take to help protect yourself from having a stroke.

To schedule an appointment with an Ochsner Baton Rouge provider to help keep you happy and avoid a stroke, visit https://www.ochsner.org/regions/baton-rouge-area