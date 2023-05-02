A Wedding Ceremony in a Hospital Room

Sponsored - Calvin Clay and his fiancée, Cherita, were planning to hold their wedding ceremony on Aug. 28, 2021. When the ceremony was cancelled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and Calvin was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge with complications from colon cancer, their plans changed.

Within hours, Ochsner nurses and volunteer services staff organized an entire wedding ceremony for the couple in Calvin’s hospital room.

“They made our dreams come true,” Cherita said. “I’ll forever be grateful to the nurses at Ochsner.”

As we celebrate National Nurses Month this May, we thank these and all nurses for their unending commitment to their patients and the local communities they serve.

