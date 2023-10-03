Surviving Breast Cancer to Honor Her Late Son’s Legacy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Health, visit https://www.ochsner.org/

“I saw him fight for every moment, so I don’t have a choice. I have to fight.”

When Monica Mullooly was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, she found the strength to persevere from the memory of her beloved son, Ross Mullooly, and his cancer journey, as well as the compassionate care she received at Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge.

