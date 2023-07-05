She Smoked About Two Packs of Cigarettes a Day for 60 Years… And Quit

Dianne McAnelly of Prairieville, Louisiana, started smoking in 1962 and didn’t stop for 60 years. On average, she smoked about two packs of cigarettes a day and had no intentions of ever quitting. As her health started to deteriorate, what finally led her to quit? Ochsner Health’s Smoking Cessation program.

“It’s been just a miraculous thing,” McAnelly said. “It’s all thanks to Ochsner and this program.”

