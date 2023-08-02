Pediatric Orthopedic Care Gets 5-Year-Old Back on His Scooter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Health, visit https://www.wafb.com/

Back-to-school may bring joy, but on the playground, adventures await, and bumps and bruises can’t help but participate! When 5-year-old Gabe Lacy of Port Allen fell off his scooter and broke his arm, there was only one place his mother, Lauryn, thought to bring him: the pediatric super-clinic at Ochsner Medical Complex: The Grove in Baton Rouge. “The process was incredibly easy,” Lauryn says. “To have everything all in one building made it easier for me (and) it made it easier for him to feel more comfortable.”

With over 30 pediatricians and pediatric specialists all located under one roof, the team at Ochsner was able to get Gabe healthy and back on his scooter again. To learn more about the pediatric super-clinic, visit https://www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-health-center-for-children-baton-rouge