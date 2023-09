Sponsored - Ever since she started going to games in Tiger Stadium as a little girl, Lauren Aguillard of Prairieville, Louisiana, dreamed of becoming an LSU Golden Girl one day. A torn ACL at the beginning of her senior year of high school nearly derailed that dream, but the steady hand of Jeremy Burnham, MD, and Lauren’s fierce determination helped her finally accomplish her lifelong goal.

To learn more about Dr. Burnham, visit https://www.ochsner.org/doctors/jeremy-burnham.