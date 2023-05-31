86-Day Journey in the ICU

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Health, visit https://www.ochsner.org/cardio.

After suffering a heart attack, pulmonary embolism and multiple organ failure, Paul Juneau spent 86 days fighting for his life in the ICU. However, thanks to dedicated care from his team at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Paul was given a second chance, living to see the birth of his baby boy. “I truly believe that without Ochsner, I wouldn’t be here today,” Juneau said. “I think I received the best care that could possibly be given by anyone.”

