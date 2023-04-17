Bringing Primary and Specialty Health Care to Gonzales and Ascension Parish

Sponsored - After practicing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for over ten years, Clayton Runfalo, MD, wanted to bring his primary care practice closer to his home in Ascension Parish. With the opening of Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales, a brand-new, $25 million health care facility, he can now provide high-quality, conveniently-located care to his community.

