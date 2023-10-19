Meet Sherman, the Therapy Dog of an Infusion Nurse and Cancer Survivor

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Baton Rouge and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Baton Rouge, visit https://digital.ochsner.org/schedule-br/.

Sherman is a licensed therapy dog that brings smiles to patients at Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge during difficult times. He did the same for his owner, Ochsner infusion nurse and ovarian cancer survivor, Daphne Caldwell, RN, OCN.

