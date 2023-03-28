Honoring Her Female Mentors by Creating Safe Futures for Female Patients

Angela Nusloch, MD sheds light on the significance of Women’s History Month and how female mentors helped her pursue her passion for medicine, eventually becoming Endoscopy Medical Director in a majority-female Gastroenterology department at Ochsner Baton Rouge.

