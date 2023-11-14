Epilepsy Patient’s Seizures and the Medical Science that Saved Him

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ochsner Baton Rouge and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ochsner Baton Rouge, visit https://digital.ochsner.org/

Epilepsy patient Landon Landry suffered severe seizures, which put his life on hold. Unable to drive or even take care of his family, Landon had multiple daily attacks and took nearly ten pills every day to hold back significant seizures. Landon was referred to Ochsner and found hope under the care of Dr. Lora Kahn. Can cutting-edge science and the Ochsner neuroscience team give Landon his life back?

