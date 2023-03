Colorectal Surgeon Outlines Benefits of Receiving Your Colonoscopy

Colorectal Surgeon Outlines Benefits of Receiving Your Colonoscopy

Sponsored - According to Ochsner Baton Rouge colorectal surgeon Matthew Giglia, MD, more people die of colorectal cancer in the United States every year than can fit into Tiger Stadium.

With March being Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Giglia outlines the benefits of scheduling a receiving your colonoscopy.

To learn more about Dr. Giglia, visit https://www.ochsner.org/doctors/matthew-giglia